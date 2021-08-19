Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 4,262 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $16,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth $942,564,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AON by 662.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,415,000 after acquiring an additional 956,877 shares during the period. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV acquired a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth $134,780,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of AON by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,593,000 after buying an additional 550,588 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at $123,976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.61.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $276.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,391,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,809. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $281.07. The firm has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 20.80%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

