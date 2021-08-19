Advisors Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 181,310 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 66,158 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Seagate Technology worth $15,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,764 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $662,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.14. 1,435,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,144,871. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $106.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.39.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

