Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 66,763 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $24,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 74.7% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 98,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 42,191 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 458,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,458,000 after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% in the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,429,000 after acquiring an additional 26,526 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 170,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 766,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,915,000 after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.44. 1,043,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,190. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $54.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.