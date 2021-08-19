Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $13.38 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 57.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 306,119 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $13,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MET. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

Shares of MET stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.28. 3,677,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,176,912. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $67.68. The firm has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

