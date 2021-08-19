Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $13.73 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,700 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,114,000 after acquiring an additional 41,805 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,671,000 after acquiring an additional 203,639 shares in the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $8.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $454.26. 1,952,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $455.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $413.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Several research firms have commented on COST. Loop Capital upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

