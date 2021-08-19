Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $15.87 Million Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Casey’s General Stores worth $15,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 54.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 13.1% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 190,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23,930 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 400,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,012,000 after purchasing an additional 18,774 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.00.

NASDAQ:CASY traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $200.00. 80,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,450. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.22. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.38 and a twelve month high of $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.23%.

In related news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,220.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

