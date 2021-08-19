Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $16.08 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,658 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $16,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.82.

ABT stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,283,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,517,512. The firm has a market cap of $222.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $99.75 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.86.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

