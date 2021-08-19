Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $22.52 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,014 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,990 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $22,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Shares of WBA stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.55. 5,476,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,913,509. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.09. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.