Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $33.95 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,179,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,859 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 1.1% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $33,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 104,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in AT&T by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 210,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after buying an additional 24,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 944,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,172,000 after buying an additional 485,408 shares in the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on T shares. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

NYSE:T traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $27.53. The stock had a trading volume of 37,538,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,686,523. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.45. The company has a market cap of $196.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.09, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

