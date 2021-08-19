Advisors Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 449,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $16,315,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Omega Healthcare Investors as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 71,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 10,085 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,799,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 43.7% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 74,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,008,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,940,000 after acquiring an additional 86,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $917,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,772,533.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,755 shares of company stock worth $64,134. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.23.

NYSE:OHI traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $32.74. 2,125,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,628. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 82.97%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

