Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases 22,107 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,952 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,107 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $16,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 240.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.96. The stock had a trading volume of 10,460,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,550,732. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.83. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $270.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

