Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases 42,757 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,776,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 42,757 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Antero Midstream worth $18,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,765,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,318,000 after buying an additional 582,495 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 524,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 112,228 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,278,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 123.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 153,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 84,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 4.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 74,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.40% of the company’s stock.

AM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.71. 4,624,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,559,743. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.90.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.33%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AM. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

