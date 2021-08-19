Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 227,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,986 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Bentley Systems worth $14,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSY. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 906.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $12,877,245.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Keith A. Bentley sold 80,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $4,950,984.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 943,425 shares of company stock valued at $57,562,263. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSY traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.79. The stock had a trading volume of 602,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.94. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 74.37%. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Griffin Securities began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.61.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

