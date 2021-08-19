Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 721.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443,390 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $29,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 319.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price objective on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Unilever stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,062,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,861. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.59. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.5031 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.32%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

