Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,225,810 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,357 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $20,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 391.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 8.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

NASDAQ VOD traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,140,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,612,016. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.04. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.98.

VOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.34.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.