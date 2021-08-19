Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 13,847 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,847 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Williams-Sonoma worth $17,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,311,431,000 after acquiring an additional 701,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $181,139,000 after acquiring an additional 29,636 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 879,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $157,618,000 after acquiring an additional 29,969 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,557,000 after purchasing an additional 45,215 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 754,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total transaction of $191,156.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,749.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total transaction of $4,654,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,434.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,607 shares of company stock worth $17,355,134. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.62.

NYSE WSM traded down $4.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.65. 669,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,094. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.76 and a fifty-two week high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

