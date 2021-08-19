Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 18,280 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Advisors Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,280 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Starwood Property Trust worth $20,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $75,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 97.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 7.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 107,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STWD stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.00. 2,088,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003,652. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.67%.

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,014,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 929,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STWD. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

