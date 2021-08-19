Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 4,028 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,028 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Lincoln National worth $15,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 7,946.1% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,432,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,410 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at approximately $523,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 13.6% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 28,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,054,000 after buying an additional 66,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 3.4% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln National stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $71.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.60.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

