Aegis Cuts DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Price Target to $28.00

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Aegis from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Aegis’ price target suggests a potential upside of 164.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DarioHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.35.

NASDAQ:DRIO traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,100. The company has a market cap of $164.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.36. DarioHealth has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $31.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.47.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.15). DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 74.88% and a negative net margin of 370.22%. On average, research analysts predict that DarioHealth will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis M. Mcgrath sold 45,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $783,176.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,389.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dror Bacher sold 2,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $50,373.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,573 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,832 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in DarioHealth by 316.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,546 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DarioHealth by 41.8% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,717,000 after acquiring an additional 313,321 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in DarioHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DarioHealth by 228.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD boosted its stake in DarioHealth by 21.3% in the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 379,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 66,736 shares during the last quarter. 35.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

