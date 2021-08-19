Aeron (ARNX) Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 19th. In the last week, Aeron has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar. Aeron has a total market cap of $8,370.79 and approximately $66,920.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00055853 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002965 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00015089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $376.29 or 0.00847359 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00047548 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00102497 BTC.

Aeron Coin Profile

ARNX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

