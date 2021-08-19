Aeternity (AE) Market Cap Reaches $50.76 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. Aeternity has a total market cap of $50.76 million and approximately $7.26 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00036290 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00015592 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 387,934,198 coins and its circulating supply is 342,113,254 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

