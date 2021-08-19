Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 646,500 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the July 15th total of 807,500 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 295,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

AMG traded down $3.61 on Thursday, hitting $158.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,784. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.88. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $62.19 and a 12 month high of $180.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 20.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

In related news, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $160.89 per share, for a total transaction of $160,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,735.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 687.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after buying an additional 76,035 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. 96.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.