Afya (AFYA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $72.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.96 million. Afya had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 22.99%. On average, analysts expect Afya to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AFYA stock opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.33. Afya has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $29.01.
Afya Company Profile
Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.
See Also: How a Put Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.