Afya (AFYA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $72.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.96 million. Afya had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 22.99%. On average, analysts expect Afya to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Afya alerts:

AFYA stock opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.33. Afya has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $29.01.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.