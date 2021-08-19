AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Shares Down 1%

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE) shares dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 129,270 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 211,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.33.

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AgeX Therapeutics by 212.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 224,800 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in AgeX Therapeutics by 120.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in AgeX Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $42,000. 13.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AgeX Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:AGE)

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases. Its technology platforms include PureStem, UniverCyte, iTR, and HyStem. The company was founded by Michael D. West in 2017 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

