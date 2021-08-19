Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 46,619 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,308,251 shares.The stock last traded at $56.03 and had previously closed at $56.59.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEM. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.69.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 29.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 599,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,647,000 after buying an additional 99,798 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 320.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 99,561 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 75,895 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,437 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 12,633 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,247,015 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,895,000 after buying an additional 116,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.0% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 755,958 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,696,000 after buying an additional 14,539 shares in the last quarter. 57.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

