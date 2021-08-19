Aidos Kuneen Achieves Market Cap of $17.45 Million (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Aidos Kuneen has a total market cap of $17.45 million and $901,832.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001495 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,694.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,182.13 or 0.06814828 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $657.71 or 0.01408556 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.20 or 0.00375218 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.42 or 0.00142253 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $262.88 or 0.00562978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.45 or 0.00341485 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006355 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.72 or 0.00314225 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

Aidos Kuneen (CRYPTO:ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Aidos Kuneen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidos Kuneen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aidos Kuneen using one of the exchanges listed above.

