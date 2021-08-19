AiLink Token Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6,207.00 (ALI)

AiLink Token (CURRENCY:ALI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last week, AiLink Token has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. AiLink Token has a market cap of $138,133.72 and approximately $6,207.00 worth of AiLink Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AiLink Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.58 or 0.00385860 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000223 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000096 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001775 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $444.97 or 0.00956119 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000046 BTC.

AiLink Token (CRYPTO:ALI) is a coin. AiLink Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,184,020,527 coins. AiLink Token’s official Twitter account is @ailinkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . AiLink Token’s official website is ailink.in

According to CryptoCompare, “AiLink aims to directly break through six degrees of separation. Users can directly connect to or conclude transactions with any node on the network at a low cost, so that information and value can be effectively spread throughout the blockchain network. Then, publishers will achieve their goals, communicators will get token rewards, benefiting all nodes spread throughout the network. “

