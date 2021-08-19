Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Short Interest Down 16.7% in July

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of research firms have commented on AFLYY. HSBC raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of AFLYY stock opened at $4.60 on Thursday. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.97.

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance and other air transport related activities such as catering and charter services. Air France-KLM was founded on April 23, 1947 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

