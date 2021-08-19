Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Short Interest Update

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the July 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Air T news, CEO Nicholas John Swenson bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.58 per share, with a total value of $26,864.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,928.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond E. Cabillot bought 2,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $88,376.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,630 shares of company stock worth $372,352. 62.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Air T alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRT. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Air T during the first quarter worth $240,000. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air T during the second quarter worth $214,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Air T by 31.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Air T by 1,771.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. 11.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AIRT opened at $32.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.12. Air T has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $42.93.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.