AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target Raised to C$54.00 at Cormark

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Cormark from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.67% from the stock’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of AirBoss of America to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America to C$46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.20.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

Shares of BOS stock traded up C$1.00 on Thursday, reaching C$36.08. The company had a trading volume of 172,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,715. The firm has a market capitalization of C$973.62 million and a PE ratio of 15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.45. AirBoss of America has a one year low of C$15.09 and a one year high of C$43.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.76.

In other news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$32.00 per share, with a total value of C$159,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,794,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$153,394,164.14.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.