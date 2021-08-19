Aker Offshore Wind AS (OTCMKTS:AKOWF) Short Interest Update

Aker Offshore Wind AS (OTCMKTS:AKOWF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,234,400 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 1,044,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12,344.0 days.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research initiated coverage on shares of Aker Offshore Wind AS in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKOWF opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11. Aker Offshore Wind AS has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.55.

Aker Offshore Wind AS operates as a deep-water offshore wind developer in Norway and internationally. Its portfolio includes development projects and prospects in South Korea, the United States, Norway, and the United Kingdom with approximately 1.5GW of potential capacity. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

