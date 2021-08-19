Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Shares Gap Up to $14.77

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.77, but opened at $15.17. Akoya Biosciences shares last traded at $15.17, with a volume of 199 shares traded.

AKYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $193,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $232,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

