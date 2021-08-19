Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Alaska Air Group worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALK opened at $54.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.76. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.83 and a 1-year high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.54) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $79,512.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,987 shares in the company, valued at $330,438.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $286,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,084. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALK. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.09.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

