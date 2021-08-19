Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) Trading 1.5% Higher

Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) shares traded up 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.00 and last traded at $68.00. 1,080 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.94.

Alaska Power & Telephone Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APTL)

Alaska Power & Telephone Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated electric and telephone services in rural portions of Alaska. It operates through Electric and Telecommunications segments. The Electric segment offers retail and wholesale electric services, including hydroelectric and diesel generation facilities.

