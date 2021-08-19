Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Holdings Raised by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,340.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $6,926,134 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

NYSE ALB opened at $217.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.62. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $79.06 and a 1 year high of $242.07. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.86%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

