Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the July 15th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Alexander’s stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $267.88. 16,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,052. Alexander’s has a 12-month low of $233.70 and a 12-month high of $308.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 10.68 and a current ratio of 10.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is currently 111.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 331,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,898,000 after acquiring an additional 13,747 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,417,000 after acquiring an additional 58,442 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,698,000 after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

