Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,732,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 960,900 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 2.8% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.95% of Alibaba Group worth $5,835,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,172 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,081,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,672,000 after acquiring an additional 306,055 shares during the period. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $10.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.66. 1,640,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,927,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $439.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.87. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $172.11 and a twelve month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $14.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.84.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

