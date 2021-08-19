Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the July 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 590,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $675.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $639.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $289.52 and a 52 week high of $714.15.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total transaction of $3,108,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,295,543.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total transaction of $555,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,049 shares of company stock worth $22,138,280. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 150.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

