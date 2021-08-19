ALL BEST ICO Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $20.00 (ALLBI)

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded 38.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One ALL BEST ICO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ALL BEST ICO has a total market capitalization of $4,526.71 and $20.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00057853 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.00 or 0.00852805 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00047779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00104500 BTC.

About ALL BEST ICO

ALL BEST ICO is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 243,000,000 coins. The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com . ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

ALL BEST ICO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALL BEST ICO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALL BEST ICO using one of the exchanges listed above.

