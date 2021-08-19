Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Sold by St. James Investment Company LLC

St. James Investment Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the quarter. Alleghany comprises approximately 2.4% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. St. James Investment Company LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Alleghany worth $20,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alleghany by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Alleghany by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,353 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 0.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the first quarter valued at $474,000. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:Y traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $691.25. 54,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,757. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.65. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $486.49 and a twelve month high of $737.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $672.42.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on Y shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Alleghany news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total value of $1,427,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,889. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

