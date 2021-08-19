Alley Co LLC Acquires 3,381 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Alley Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,046 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the quarter. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $1,493,000. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 551,691 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,081,000 after purchasing an additional 20,331 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.0% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 84,330 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZ opened at $55.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $61.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.22%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,521.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

