Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 219,781 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,641,604 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,781 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of Huntington Bancshares worth $23,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 55.1% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth $45,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.03.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.24.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,197. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.