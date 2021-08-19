Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 94,562 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 734,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 94,562 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of The Mosaic worth $23,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth $92,597,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 222.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,915,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,784,000 after buying an additional 2,701,960 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 302.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,934,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,527 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 210.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,705,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appaloosa LP bought a new position in The Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MOS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, VTB Capital downgraded shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.41.

NYSE:MOS opened at $30.91 on Thursday. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.85.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

