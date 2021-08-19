Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $24,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,610,000 after buying an additional 1,176,184 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 971.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,429,000 after purchasing an additional 503,785 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,215.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 430,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,589,000 after purchasing an additional 397,871 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 11,588.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 375,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,541,000 after purchasing an additional 372,335 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 936,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,991,000 after purchasing an additional 313,451 shares during the period. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $166,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total value of $1,498,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 308,834 shares of company stock worth $77,432,103. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.63.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $233.78 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.70 and a 52 week high of $272.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.74. The stock has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.69 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

