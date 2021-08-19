Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,172,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,587 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.50% of HUYA worth $20,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HUYA by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 21,299 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of HUYA by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of HUYA by 1,159.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 238,260 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,559,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 258,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 68,737 shares during the last quarter. 42.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUYA. Daiwa Capital Markets raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, 86 Research raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. HUYA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE HUYA opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.34. HUYA Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $36.33.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

