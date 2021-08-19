Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 256.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,731 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $22,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 55.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $280.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -73.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $259.16. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.16 million. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNOW. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.74.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.41, for a total value of $919,451.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 18,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total transaction of $4,351,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 882,103 shares of company stock valued at $225,494,350. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

