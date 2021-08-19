Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,350 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of The J. M. Smucker worth $23,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 0.7% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 1.0% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

SJM stock opened at $131.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.17. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $108.10 and a 52-week high of $140.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 43.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

