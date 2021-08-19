Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 10,823 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,823 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.11% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $23,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,742,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,082,000 after buying an additional 2,307,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,013 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3,362,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,043,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,992,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,978,000 after purchasing an additional 531,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 337.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,326,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $77.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.80. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.36 million. The firm’s revenue was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

