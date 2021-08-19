Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,703 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.06% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $22,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 141.8% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 92,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 230.0% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 195,224 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 282,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth $1,428,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $63.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.38. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.58%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

