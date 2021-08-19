Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $22.75 Million Stock Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,103,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 384,431 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.47% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $22,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 64,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 92,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.03.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.22.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 114.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

